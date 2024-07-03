First session of 18th Lok Sabha session saw 103% productivity, says Speaker Om Birla

The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on June 24, 2024, concluded on July 2, with Speaker Om Birla announcing its closure.

Speaker Om Birla highlighted that the Lok Sabha achieved 103% productivity during this session, which consisted of 7 sittings spanning approximately 34 hours, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Speaker Om Birla informed the House that the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on 27 June lasted more than 18 hours, and 68 Members participated in it.

In addition, 50 Members delivered speeches. The discussion concluded with the Prime Minister's reply on 2 July, informed Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Earlier today, in his over two-hour reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said Congress is had become a "parasite" on its allies and has made “lies” a weapon of its politics, ANI reported.

“The people of India have reposed faith in our government's track record over the past 10 years and have given us the opportunity to continue good governance for the third time. People saw our commitment to serving the citizens with the belief of 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' (Service to humanity is service to God). People rewarded the zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, during the Lok Sabha debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Draupadi Murmu's address, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of promoting violence and spreading hatred, sparking protests from the Treasury benches. In response to Rahul Gandhi's comments regarding the Hindu community, PM Modi asserted on Tuesday that there is a deliberate plot to unfairly label Hindus as violent, a grievance that he believes will be remembered by the nation for generations.