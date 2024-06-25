Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: No consensus on Speaker’s post, INDIA fields K Suresh against Om Birla

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE Updates: Nominations for the Lok Sabha Speaker post will be closed by noon today. Union Minister Rajnath Singh is working to build consensus for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions, engaging with the Opposition. On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, 262 MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath. The remaining 281 MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, will take oath today.

The Speaker election of 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled for Wednesday. Meanwhile, the opposition held a protest march inside the Parliament complex, with MPs from the INDIA bloc raising slogans and displaying copies of the Constitution. Key leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav participated.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Session Day 2 here,

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: No consensus on Speaker's post

INDIA bloc is likely to field its candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, sources told ANI.

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: Om Birla files nomination for Speaker's post

BJP MP Om Birla files his nomination for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha NDA has fielded Om Birla, INDIA bloc has fielded Congress MP K Suresh for the post of Speaker.

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: K Suresh files nomination for Speaker's post

Congress MP K Suresh files his nomination for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: ‘Speaker does not belong to any party’, says Piyush Goyal

On INDIA bloc fielding K Suresh for Lok Sabha post, Union Minister and BJP MP Piyush Goyal says, "They said first decide the name for Deputy Speaker then we will support the Speaker candidate. We condemn such politics. A good tradition would have been to choose the Speaker unanimously. The Speaker does not belong to any party or opposition; he belongs to the entire House. Similarly, the Deputy Speaker also does not belong to any party or group; he belongs to the entire House and hence there should be consent of the House. Such conditions that only a particular person or from a particular party should be the Deputy Speaker, do not fit into any tradition of the Lok Sabha."

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: Chirag Paswan speaks on Speaker elections

Union Minister Chirag Paswan says "This is not the elections for any party. The election of the Speaker is for the House. I do not remember if there was any election for the post of Speaker after independence. The way the Opposition has come up with conditions that they want the Deputy Speaker's post is not right. Even if there will be elections, it is sure that he (Om Birla) will win..."

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: ‘Non-biological PM has broken this tradition’, Congress on Speaker election

“Barely 24 hours after his hypocrisy-laden pravachan on consensus and cooperation the non-biological PM has made a contest for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker inevitable. Convention has been that the Speaker is elected unanimously and the Deputy Speaker's post goes to the Opposition. The non-biological PM has broken this tradition. It is actually no surprise. He has still not woken up to the reality of the 2024 poll verdict which was a PPM defeat for him--personal, political and moral,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Lok Sabha Session Day 2 LIVE: ‘Opposition was adamant on their condition’, says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan