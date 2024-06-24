Lok Sabha session: PM Modi calls for ’responsible’ Opposition, remembers 1975 Emergency as ’black spot’ | 10 quotes

While addressing the media on the first day of 18th Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a responsible Opposition and also remembered the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published11:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media during the first day of Lok Sabha session.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media during the first day of Lok Sabha session.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a message of constructive criticism to the Opposition, saying that the “nation needs a responsible opposition, and people want substance not slogans, diligence not disturbance.”

Lok Sabha Session LIVE Updates

After returning to Parliament as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi recalled the impact of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Modi also resolved to begin the 18th Lok Sabha session to build a ‘Shreshta Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’. Here are the top quotes from Modi's speech.

Also Read | LS Speaker election, NEET row, Mahtab appointment: What to expect in 1st session

Top 10 quotes of PM Modi from Lok Sabha session

-This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time.

Also Read | Lok Sabha session: INDIA bloc leaders will NOT assist pro-tem Speaker

-Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed.

-While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. 

-We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India.

Also Read | PM Modi takes dig at Opposition, says ‘people want substance, not…

-While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. 

-The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold...So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results.

Also Read | Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 53; seven people arrested

-In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance.

-We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together, by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

Also Read | Atishi invokes Gandhi in warning BJP, says ’not going to end Satyagraha, until…’

-Want to assure people our government will work three times more in its third term and deliver three times more. People have given our government mandate for a third term, have put stamp of approval on our policies, intentions.

-After the independence, this is the first time the oath-taking ceremony has happened in the new Parliament. It used to happen in the old Parliament. I would like to congratulate and welcome all the newly-elected MPs on this important day.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha session: PM Modi calls for ’responsible’ Opposition, remembers 1975 Emergency as ’black spot’ | 10 quotes

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

311.30
07:08 AM | 24 JUN 2024
6.3 (2.07%)

State Bank Of India

834.70
07:08 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.7 (-0.2%)

Tata Steel

178.10
07:08 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.75 (-0.97%)

ICICI Bank

1,167.65
07:08 AM | 24 JUN 2024
9.6 (0.83%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises

86.20
07:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5.74 (7.13%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,759.65
07:08 AM | 24 JUN 2024
114.5 (6.96%)

JK Paper

545.00
07:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
35.4 (6.95%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

724.65
07:07 AM | 24 JUN 2024
44.5 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue