While addressing the media on the first day of 18th Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a responsible Opposition and also remembered the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a message of constructive criticism to the Opposition, saying that the "nation needs a responsible opposition, and people want substance not slogans, diligence not disturbance."

After returning to Parliament as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi recalled the impact of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Modi also resolved to begin the 18th Lok Sabha session to build a 'Shreshta Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'. Here are the top quotes from Modi's speech.

Top 10 quotes of PM Modi from Lok Sabha session -This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time.

-Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed.

-While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago.

-We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India.

-The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold...So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results.

-In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance.

-We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together, by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

-Want to assure people our government will work three times more in its third term and deliver three times more. People have given our government mandate for a third term, have put stamp of approval on our policies, intentions.

-After the independence, this is the first time the oath-taking ceremony has happened in the new Parliament. It used to happen in the old Parliament. I would like to congratulate and welcome all the newly-elected MPs on this important day.

