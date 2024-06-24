Lok Sabha Speaker election, protests over NEET, NET paper leak, Mahtab appointment | What’s expected in first session

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence today, June 24, with the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected legislators. The election of the Speaker is scheduled for June 26. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to address Parliament on June 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the 18th Lok Sabha in response to President Murmu's speech on July 2. His address to the Rajya Sabha is scheduled for the following day.

However, the Opposition will likely raise concerns over the NEET and UGC-NET exams fiasco. Let's look at the issues that are likely to dominate the proceedings of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The UGC cancelled the UGC-NET examination on June 19, a day after it was held, amid a row over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET. There are indications that the integrity of the exams was compromised, and the opposition is expected to raise the issue and put the government in the dock.

Protest over West Bengal train accident The tragic accident of the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express, which left nearly 10 passengers dead, was initially attributed to human error. But the railway accident signifies glaring, unresolved railway safety concerns, and the opposition party leaders are likely to question the government on the issue. According to initial investigation, a goods train passenger allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station on June 17.

NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy The ruling party is likely to feel the heat of the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exams during the Lok Sabha session, set to begin today. Nearly 24 lakh candidates participated in the NEET-UG exam 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. The results, announced on 4 June, led to a nationwide uproar due to alleged irregularities and accusations of paper leaks.

UGC-NET paper leak Apart from NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy, several other examinations have been postponed or cancelled on suspicion of paper leaks, and charges of irregularities. The UGC-NET exam, conducted to test the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian University, was cancelled amid allegations that the examination’s integrity has been compromised. According to reports, the UGC-NET exam paper was leaked 48 hours earlier and sold on the dark web.

Controversy over pro-tem Speaker's appointment The first day of Lok Sabha session is likely to be marred by the Opposition's protest over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker. The controversy is likely to shadow the proceedings as opposition charges that Congress member K Suresh was the most eligible member to be elected as pro-tem Speaker. Suresh is an eight-time member of the LS, while Mahtab has won seven times in a row.