Lok Sabha Speaker election, protests over NEET, NET paper leak, Mahtab appointment | What’s expected in first session

As the 18th Lok Sabha's first session begins today, June 24, protests and controversy on various issues will likely mar the proceedings. The session will begin with an oath-taking ceremony. However, NEET-UG row, UGC-NET paper leak, and pro-tem Speaker controversy are likely to mar the proceedings.

Livemint
First Published07:39 AM IST
A view of India's new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023.
A view of India’s new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2023.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence today, June 24, with the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected legislators. The election of the Speaker is scheduled for June 26. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to address Parliament on June 27.

Also Read | Lok Sabha session: INDIA bloc leaders will NOT assist pro-tem Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the 18th Lok Sabha in response to President Murmu's speech on July 2. His address to the Rajya Sabha is scheduled for the following day.

However, the Opposition will likely raise concerns over the NEET and UGC-NET exams fiasco. Let's look at the issues that are likely to dominate the proceedings of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Top Events on June 24: Adani Ports on BSE Sensex, Sylvan Plyboard IPO, and more

The UGC cancelled the UGC-NET examination on June 19, a day after it was held, amid a row over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET. There are indications that the integrity of the exams was compromised, and the opposition is expected to raise the issue and put the government in the dock.

Also Read | Lok Sabha session: Here’s how opposition likely to target Modi-led NDA govt

Protest over West Bengal train accident

The tragic accident of the Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express, which left nearly 10 passengers dead, was initially attributed to human error. But the railway accident signifies glaring, unresolved railway safety concerns, and the opposition party leaders are likely to question the government on the issue. According to initial investigation, a goods train passenger allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station on June 17.

Also Read | Indian Hotels, EIH, lemon Tree others: Softer Q1 expectations led by heat wave

NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy

The ruling party is likely to feel the heat of the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exams during the Lok Sabha session, set to begin today. Nearly 24 lakh candidates participated in the NEET-UG exam 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. The results, announced on 4 June, led to a nationwide uproar due to alleged irregularities and accusations of paper leaks.

UGC-NET paper leak

Apart from NEET-UG 2024 exam controversy, several other examinations have been postponed or cancelled on suspicion of paper leaks, and charges of irregularities. The UGC-NET exam, conducted to test the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian University, was cancelled amid allegations that the examination’s integrity has been compromised. According to reports, the UGC-NET exam paper was leaked 48 hours earlier and sold on the dark web.

Also Read | Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed as Speaker Protem of Lok Sabha

Controversy over pro-tem Speaker's appointment

The first day of Lok Sabha session is likely to be marred by the Opposition's protest over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker. The controversy is likely to shadow the proceedings as opposition charges that Congress member K Suresh was the most eligible member to be elected as pro-tem Speaker. Suresh is an eight-time member of the LS, while Mahtab has won seven times in a row.

Amid the pro-tem Speaker controversy, INDIA bloc MPs will refuse to assist the Mahtab during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha Speaker election, protests over NEET, NET paper leak, Mahtab appointment | What’s expected in first session

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.90
03:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-4.1 (-1.34%)

Tata Steel

176.30
03:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.55 (-1.97%)

Vedanta

461.10
03:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-8.85 (-1.88%)

GAIL India

211.30
03:45 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.5 (-1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,721.85
03:37 AM | 24 JUN 2024
76.7 (4.66%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

862.50
03:37 AM | 24 JUN 2024
33.2 (4%)

Suzlon Energy

54.71
03:37 AM | 24 JUN 2024
1.67 (3.15%)

Aether Industries

885.40
03:37 AM | 24 JUN 2024
23.15 (2.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue