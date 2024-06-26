Lok Sabha Speaker election: Upset over ’no consultation’, TMC likely to clarify stance on K Suresh today, says report

TMC keeps everyone on tenterhooks as NDA and INDIA prepare for Speaker's post showdown in Lok Sabha today. Mamata Banerjee's party is reportedly disappointed with Congress' nominee K Suresh.

Livemint
Updated07:17 AM IST
Even as the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc ready to battle it out for the Speaker's post in the Lok Sabha today, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has kept everyone on tenterhooks.

The West Bengal ruling party has expressed “disappointment” over Kodikunnil Suresh being nominated for the LS speaker post by the Congress, ANI reported citing sources.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee told reporters his party was “not consulted” on fielding of Congress' K Suresh as the opposition's nominee and termed it a “unilateral decision”.

Sources added that TMC is will clarify whether it backs K Suresh or Om Birla for Speaker by 9 am today. Election for the Speaker post will be held in the Lower House of Parliament on June 26 with K Suresh and Om Birla as candidates.

To Be Or Not To Be?

BJP's Om Birla, is a three-time MP from Rajasthan Kota, and K Suresh of the Congress, an eight-term parliamentarian from Mavelikara, Kerala. Suresh also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha — he has remained MP for 29 years.

While the NDA has support of 297 MPs in the Lok Sabha — the majority, INDIA bloc would see its own numbers boosted if TMC vows to back K Suresh. Notably, the opposition alliance will have the support of 263 MPs — 29 more if TMC agrees to be on board.

Lok Sabha Speaker being selected by election has only happened twice before in the Parliament — in 1952 when Congress' GV Malvankar contested against CPI's Shankar Shantaram More, and in 1976 when Congress' BR Bhagat contested against Jan Sangh's Jagannathrao Joshi backed by Congress O.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. But the stand-off began after NDA refused to allot Deputy Speaker position to an INDIA bloc candidate in return for backing Birla.

“Rajnath Singh (from BJP) called Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President) and asked him to extend support... entire Opposition said we will support but convention is Deputy Speaker should be from our side. Rajnath Singh said he would call back... but he has not yet...PM is asking for cooperation but our leader is getting insulted,” Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

In a meeting to strategise for the Speaker election, an INDIA meeting was held at Kharge's residence in Delhi. Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, president of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Hanuman Beniwal and two TMC leaders — Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, were among those present.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3, primarily for the swearing-in or affirmation of newly elected Members.

(With inputs from ANI)

