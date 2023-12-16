Lok Sabha Speaker forms committee to probe Parliament breach, says no link between security lapse and MPs’ suspension
Parliament security breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to MPs, saying he has formed a “high-powered committee” to review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex. He even clarified that there is no association between the suspension of MPs and the December 13 incident.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all MPs on Saturday, informing that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to carry out an "in-depth investigation" of the Parliament breach incident. "The committee has started working. The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House," Birla said in his letter.