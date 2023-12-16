Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all MPs on Saturday, informing that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to carry out an "in-depth investigation" of the Parliament breach incident. "The committee has started working. The report of this committee will soon be shared with the House," Birla said in his letter.

Besides this, a "High-Powered Committee" has also been constituted, "which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur," said Om Birla.

Om Birla's letter came days after two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke, while two others protested outside Parliament. The incident happened on December 13. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident and two are currently under detention.

In the letter, Birla took notice of several such incidents that have happened in the past. "The nation has witnessed in the past incident such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitor's gallery and throwing leaflets," he noted.

‘No link between Parliament security breach and MPs’ suspension'

The Lok Sabha Speaker clarified that there is "no association between the suspension of Hon'ble Members and the incident which took place on December 13, 2023."

He noted that some members and political parties "are linking the decision of the House to suspend some Hon'ble Members from the service of the House to the" Parliament breach incident.

As many as 13 members of the Lok Sabha and the one from the Rajya Sabha were suspended earlier this week after the Opposition demanded a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security lapse.

"The suspension of Hon'ble Members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House. At the time of inauguration of the new building of our Parliament, we had resolved that we will refrain from bringing placards inside the House; we will not create ruckus in the well of the House," Birla's letter read.

"We are well aware that the people of our country do not appreciate the inappropriate conduct and interruptions during proceedings of the house. That is the reason we are unanimous that we would establish highest standards of parliamentary decorum and dignity."

"It was in this contest that the House was compelled to take strict action of suspending" the members, he said. He requested all the members of the Lok Sabha to "faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation".

