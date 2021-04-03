{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that he has tested negative for novel coronavirus infection today. Taking to Twitter, he posted that he was feeling fit and healthy. He was diagnosed with the infection on 19 March.

The 58-year-old minister was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre in Delhi for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, and he is presently stable, the hospital had said.

"He is stable and all his parameters are normal," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement.

