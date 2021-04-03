Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests negative for Covid-19, says he's fit and healthy1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- The LS Speaker was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 19 March
- Taking to Twitter, he thanked all his well-wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that he has tested negative for novel coronavirus infection today. Taking to Twitter, he posted that he was feeling fit and healthy. He was diagnosed with the infection on 19 March.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that he has tested negative for novel coronavirus infection today. Taking to Twitter, he posted that he was feeling fit and healthy. He was diagnosed with the infection on 19 March.
He also thanked all his well-wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery.
He also thanked all his well-wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery.
The 58-year-old minister was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre in Delhi for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus, and he is presently stable, the hospital had said.
"He is stable and all his parameters are normal," the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in a statement.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.