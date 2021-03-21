OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19, 'stable' now

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 19 March. The 58-year-old was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on 20 March. He is stable now, reports news agency ANI quoting AIIMS Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout