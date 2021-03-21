Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19, 'stable' now

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 19 March. The 58-year-old was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on 20 March. He is stable now, reports news agency ANI quoting AIIMS Delhi.

