The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) to prevent the fresh appointments to the Election Commission of India under the new law on 15 March (Friday).

Two vacancies have arisen in India's election panel body following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra last week.

After the resignation of Goel, Congress leader Jaya Thakur filed a plea in the Supreme Court to restrain the Centre from appointing the new election commissioner under the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.

SBI submits electoral bonds data: A timeline of what has happened so far

The Act effectively replaced the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a cabinet minister as one of the three members of the selection panel. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Act in December 2023.

In the previous Act, the EC panel was selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, under the law, passed in December, CJI was substituted by a minister nominated by the PM.

New Election Commissioner to be picked on March 14

Petitioner Jaya Thakur said that the provisions in the new legislation, pertaining to the appointment of the EC panel was a threat to free and fair elections as it does not include an "independent mechanism" for the appointment of the EC members.

SBI electoral bonds data submitted to EC a day after Supreme Court rebuke

Meanwhile, the prime minister-chaired high-powered committee will meet on March 15 to finalise the names of new election commissioners.

Notably, Goel's resignation has sparked political debate because Lok Sabha polls 2024 are around the corner.

Why did Arun Goel resign out of the blue ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls soon and after Goel and Pandey's exit, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has remained the the sole member of the poll body.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!