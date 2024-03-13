SC to hear plea to prevent fresh appointments to EC panel under new law on March 15
Two vacancies have arisen in India's election panel body following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra last week.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) to prevent the fresh appointments to the Election Commission of India under the new law on 15 March (Friday).
