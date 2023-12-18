Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Members of Parliament on Monday, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably only Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- had climbed onto the Speaker's podium to raise slogans.

The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules.

"You have been repeatedly requested not to bring placards to the House," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha speaker then named the members and Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to suspend them from the remaining part of the winter session, which ends on December 22. The motion was later adopted.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “With Opposition-less Parliament, the government can now bulldoze key legislations, crush dissent."

The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament's security on December 13.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X' earlier in the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken on the issue outside Parliament when the winter session was underway.

"The prime minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The home minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. INDIA parties are demanding a statement from the home minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But the home minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility. This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly," Jairam Ramesh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajya Sabha has also witnessed repeated adjournments on the issue.

