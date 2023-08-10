Lok Sabha suspends Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress says action 'undemocratic'

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister then moved the resolution which stated that "this House, having taken note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard of the House and authority of the chair, resolves that the matter of misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be further referred to the to Committee of Privileges of the house for further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from service of the House till the committee submits its report".