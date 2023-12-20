comScore
2 more Opposition MPs out from Lok Sabha, total 143 legislators suspended in Winter Session
2 more Opposition MPs out from Lok Sabha, total 143 legislators suspended in Winter Session

 Livemint

Lok Sabha suspends Opposition MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff for remainder of Winter Session on Wednesday.

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)Premium
Proceedings of the Lok Sabha are underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha suspended two more Opposition MPs — Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff — for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday. They were suspended for "displaying placards and entering the Well of the House".

With the latest suspensions, a total 143 MPS have now been suspended from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Since Thursday last week, 97 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and 46 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. 

The now-suspended MPs were demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit shah over the Parliament security breach incident. The suspension of Parliament members is the largest in the country’s history.

With this, INDIA bloc lost almost half its strength in the Rajya Sabha and at least one-third in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying that the BJP government is trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

Meanwhile, a political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension.

ALSO READ: Parliament Winter Session Day 17: EC appointment, Telecom Bill to be discussed today amid ‘Opposition-less’ house

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the incident. Jagdeep Dhankhar said PM Modi spoke with him to express “pain" over the alleged disrespect shown to his office by some of the suspended MPs who mimicked his style of presiding over the House.

According to sources, MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a "mock Parliament". "All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar," sources told news agency PTI.

Published: 20 Dec 2023, 02:51 PM IST
