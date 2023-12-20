2 more Opposition MPs out from Lok Sabha, total 143 legislators suspended in Winter Session
Lok Sabha suspends Opposition MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff for remainder of Winter Session on Wednesday.
The Lok Sabha suspended two more Opposition MPs — Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff — for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday. They were suspended for "displaying placards and entering the Well of the House".
Meanwhile, a political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension.
Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the incident. Jagdeep Dhankhar said PM Modi spoke with him to express “pain" over the alleged disrespect shown to his office by some of the suspended MPs who mimicked his style of presiding over the House.
According to sources, MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a "mock Parliament". "All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar," sources told news agency PTI.
