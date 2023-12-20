The Lok Sabha suspended two more Opposition MPs — Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff — for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday. They were suspended for "displaying placards and entering the Well of the House". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the latest suspensions, a total 143 MPS have now been suspended from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Since Thursday last week, 97 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and 46 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

The now-suspended MPs were demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit shah over the Parliament security breach incident. The suspension of Parliament members is the largest in the country’s history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, INDIA bloc lost almost half its strength in the Rajya Sabha and at least one-third in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying that the BJP government is trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

Meanwhile, a political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension.

According to sources, MPs of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday against the suspension of more than 140 opposition parliamentarians and stage a "mock Parliament". "All suspended MPs will join the protest at Jantar Mantar," sources told news agency PTI.

