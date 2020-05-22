NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Friday lifted curbs on entry of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders in the country but subject to conditions.

In an order issued today, the ministry said OCI card holders with pressing family emergencies will be allowed entry into the country. "Couples where one spouse is an OCI card holder and the other is an Indian national and they have permanent residence in India," will also be granted entry, along with university students who have valid cards and Indian citizens as parents.

"Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards," are also allowed, according to the order.

On 18 March, India had suspended the visa-free entry facility granted to Overseas Citizen of India cardholders amid the outbreak of covid-19.

A large number of Indian citizens whose children are OCI card holders and several people of Indian-origin having the card were unable to travel to India, even for emergency reasons, because of the suspension of their long-term visa.

