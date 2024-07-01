Lonavala waterfall mishap: Family of 5, including 2 minors die by drowning in Bhushi Dam. Video

Three people, including two minors, died after drowning in a waterfall behind the Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area, and two kids of the same family are missing, police said.



The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on June 30.

The victims, whose bodies have been recovered, have been identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13), and Umera Ansari (8). Those missing are Adnan Ansari (4) and Maria Sayyad (9). The family hails from the Sayyad Nagar area of Pune City.

Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, told ANI: “A woman and four children went to a waterfall near Bhushi dam in Lonavala. Three bodies have been recovered at the end of search and rescue operations today; all five people are from one family.”

The Lonavala Police and emergency services have initiated a rescue operation involving divers and rescue teams. The search is continuing on Monday to find the missing children.

The family outing turned into a nightmare as five members were swept away by the strong currents of the waterfall, highlighting the dangers of such natural attractions. Authorities continue to urge caution in these areas to prevent further tragedies.