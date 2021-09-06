The take-off of a London-bound Air India flight (AI-111) was aborted from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a swarm of ants was found in the business class section, reported news agency ANI .

Among those on board the flight was Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.

The flight later took off after Air India changed the aircraft.

This comes days after an Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport morning after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, the Dammam bound Air India Express flight IX-1581 returned to Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilot found a crack in the windshield. The precautionary landing was made after about an hour of flight.

The flight had no passengers and was only carrying cargo and crew members. The flight was enroute and it was scheduled for Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram flight operation.

Following the incident, another aircraft was deployed and another set of crew was sent for the scheduled flight operation.

Earlier in May, an Air India flight bound to Newark (United States) from Delhi International Airport had to circle back within 30-minutes of take-off after a bat was found inside the jetliner’s business class cabin.

