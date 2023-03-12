London-Mumbai Air India flight passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory2 min read . 02:06 PM IST
London-Mumbai Air India flight passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory, unruly behaviour
A passenger on an Air India flight from London to Mumbai was handed over to security personnel for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and behaving in an unruly manner, the airline said on Sunday.
The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to a statement. Air India said in a statement. "A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory."
Subsequently, “He behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," Air India said.
He was handed over to security personnel upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai, the airline said, adding the "regulator has been duly informed of the incident". "We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," it added.
"Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the airline said in a statement on Sunday.
It may be mentioned that Tata Group-owned Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.
Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Police informed that a case was registered against a US citizen for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight, said Mumbai Police on Sunday.
According to the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Aircraft Act 1937, 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking).
According to the police, the accused is an individual of Indian origin but holds a US passport.
(With inputs from agencies)
