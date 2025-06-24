Seven, including crew, aboard London-Mumbai Air India plane felt ‘dizzy, nauseous’ during flight

ASeven people onboard an Air India flight AI130 from London Heathrow fell sick on Monday when the aircraft was on its way to Mumbai, the airline said.

The Tata Group-owned airline said in a statement, “On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight.”

After the flight landed “safely” in Mumbai, two passengers and two cabin crew continued feeling unwell. They were taken to the medical room on landing in the city for further examination.

They were later discharged, and the incident is being investigated, the airline said.

“The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance,” the Air India spokesperson was quoted by ANI As saying.

They added, “After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged."

Air India also said it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation. “We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator,” the statement further said.

