Long Covid can be of 4 types: Identify ‘top’ symptoms to know if you're suffering

Even though infections related to COVID are significantly mild now, what it still worrying is the long-term effects of the disease, i.e long COVID. Till now, much about the condition has remained unclear, including how long it lasts and researchers have been studying the symptoms to understand more about the disease. Now, a new study has revealed that there are as many as 4 subtypes of long COVID, and many of the symptoms are serious. Here is all you need to know.

