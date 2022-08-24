Three years into the COVID pandemic, though we know much about the coronavirus and its behaviour, there is much still unknown about it including the long-term effects. Some long COVID or post-COVID symptoms are known to be fatal like heart and nerve disease, others are relatively mild, e.g. fatigue and breathlessness that get better with time. Now a new study has revealed that long COVID can also severely impact our sexual health.

The study, that has evaluated over 500,000 people, showed that some COVID patients can suffer reduced libido and difficulty in ejaculating. Many have also complained of severe hair loss, which directly hits their self-esteem and can even impact sexual health. The study was published in British Medical Journal (BMJ). Here is all that you need to know about 2 symptoms that can impact your sexual health:

Low sex drive

Following COVID infection, many patients have complained of suffering from low libido or decreased sex drive. In such a case the patient should consult a doctor to know about the cause and the course of its treatment.

It is also extremely necessary to have an open conversation with one's partner.

Premature ejaculation

This is another symptom that needs attention. Premature ejaculation is a concerning aspect of erectile dysfunction and experts pointed out that delayed ejaculation is an issue for men with long Covid.

Again, it is best to consult a doctor first to know whether the symptoms are caused by COVID and what should be the course of treatment.

What are the most common symptoms for long COVID?

Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.

WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.

What are the treatments?

If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.

Even if it hurts, do not sit quietly, it will make the matter worse. Plan your day carefully and engage in some moderate activities.