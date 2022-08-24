Long COVID symptoms that can severely affect your sexual health. Check 2 signs here2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 04:53 PM IST
- A recent study showed that some COVID patients can suffer reduced libido and difficulty in ejaculating.
Three years into the COVID pandemic, though we know much about the coronavirus and its behaviour, there is much still unknown about it including the long-term effects. Some long COVID or post-COVID symptoms are known to be fatal like heart and nerve disease, others are relatively mild, e.g. fatigue and breathlessness that get better with time. Now a new study has revealed that long COVID can also severely impact our sexual health.