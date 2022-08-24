Three years into the COVID pandemic, though we know much about the coronavirus and its behaviour, there is much still unknown about it including the long-term effects. Some long COVID or post-COVID symptoms are known to be fatal like heart and nerve disease, others are relatively mild, e.g. fatigue and breathlessness that get better with time. Now a new study has revealed that long COVID can also severely impact our sexual health.

