Even after the initial recovery from COVID, many patients continue to suffer lingering symptoms from the infection for months. Several studies have linked these signs to long COVID. Some experts suggest such symptoms can even be seen in patients who have even suffered mild to moderate infections.

"About seven in 10 Covid long haulers continued to face symptoms like fatigue, muscle pain, lack of sleep and breathing difficulties 12 months after hospital discharge," a study led by the U.K.'s National Institute of Health Research stated last month, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Of all the symptoms, the two most significant signs are parasomnia and brain fog.

What is 'brain fog' and how it can affect you?

Post COVID, many patients show symptoms like memory and attention problems, and a decrease in their ability to initiate action - experts term it as brain fog.

The study found higher levels of substances indicating whole-body inflammation and molecules linked with tissue damage in patients with the most severe forms of long Covid. 'These participants also showed a pattern of brain fog -- memory and attention problems, and a decrease in their ability to initiate action.'

What AIIMS chief said on Long COVID and brain fog?

Clarifying the differences between ongoing and post COVID symptoms, AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria said last year, there are few symptoms that are seen as post COVID.

Long COVID: He said, if the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome, while if they are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-COVID syndrome.

Brain Fog: On brain fog, he said, "There's another symptom generally termed as 'brain fog' - these patients find it difficult to concentrate and suffer from insomnia and depression.

Treatment: He also mentioned, chronic fatigue syndrome is seen among many patients, which requires symptomatic treatment.

Who suffers from long COVID more?

People with the most severe forms of long Covid reported a higher number of after-effects compared to those with milder symptoms, the UK study showed.

The evidence also confirmed that those who are female, obese and needed mechanical breathing assistance during their hospital stay were less likely to fully recover.

(With inputs from agencies)

