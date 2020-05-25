Long lines and huge wait time, the new face of air travel

Passenger behaviour is also something that will need to evolve as per Jain. While some passengers showed up in Hazmat suits, some were callous to say the least. “My fellow passenger removed the mask to speak on the phone. I had to gently tell him to put the mask back on. Then there were markers everywhere including the aerobridge to enforce social distancing but some passengers would put their bag on these markers and roam around talking on the phone,"said Jain. Things weren’t different inside the aircraft except that movement was restricted. “The cabin crew discouraged people from moving around much. We had to pick our own water at the time of entrance. There was of course no food on the flight, the AC was regular but once the plane landed and came to a halt, passengers accustomed to habit all got up. The staff had to ask them to sit down and not huddle-up," added Jain. The safety protocols though differed as per airlines. For instance Ghildiyal on her flight from Pune to Delhi on Spicejet was handed a safety kit comprising sanitizer, face shield and a mask. This despite the fact that airline rules now make it mandatory to have face masks. Her connecting flight to Dehradun on Indigo didn’t have such a kit and neither did Jain’s Indigo flight to Chandigarh.