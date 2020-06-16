Long-pending trouble spots like pension age cloud Kerala's financial recovery

ERNAKULAM: Kerala's early relaxation of the coronavirus-led lockdown compared to other states may help in reviving its economy, but trouble spots like raising the pension age remain.

The issue has gained fresh momentum now when the state government is seeking a bailout from the current financial crisis.

A first-of-its-kind financial task force report commissioned by the state has recommended raising the pension age, abolishing redundant official posts to save ₹5,265.97 crore this financial year. The report is important as Kerala, like several other states hit by the coronavirus pandemic, faces liquidity crunch.

But the suggestions are hard to implement owing to public pressures, said experts.

Last month, neighbouring Tamil Nadu raised the retirement age in the state by a year, which led to severe criticism. But the government defended the move by saying that it will help save nearly ₹5,000 crore, aiding its fiscal position.

Kerala has one of the lowest retirement ages in the country, set at 56. The expert panel headed by Sunil Mani, who is the director of Kerala-based research organisation Centre for Development Studies, said raising the retirement age to 58 would help save the cash-strapped government ₹2,731.97 crore every year in commutation of pension and another ₹1,893 crore in gratuities.

Other suggestions from the panel include the abolition of redundant official posts, a ban on fresh posting for two years, cutting down clerical posts with increased digitisation and paying fresh entrants into government service only 75% benefits, or "emoluments".

The report also mooted the government to cap leaves of employees at five years. Currently, they can avail leaves for about 20 years in five-year-long spells. Limiting the facility to encash unutilised leaves, a practise that only exists in Kerala, forms another suggestion.

