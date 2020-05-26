Long queues, chaos, confusion as domestic flights resume

Vibhore Kumar was dreading his Indigo 5.50pm flight experience to Ranchi even before he sat in an Uber to reach the Delhi airport. He followed the new travel protocol. Gloves, check. Sanitizers, check. Mask, check. Aarogya Setu app, check. Flight details pasted on the luggage, check. “My mother has been alone at home for so long. I was very worried and wanted to be on the first flight out to see her," he said. His flight was on time. “The check-in was smooth, probably because there are very few people. The airport seems strange—it’s mostly empty, only the food shops are open, and people are in masks and gloves," Kumar said over phone from Ranchi airport after touching down.