Long queues outside liquor shops in Noida on second day

Noida: Long queues of tipplers were witnessed outside liquor shops in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday morning, much before they opened on the second day of the extended nationwide lockdown.

People started arriving outside wine shops in different sectors of the city two hours before these opened.

On Sunday, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. announced reopening of liquor and other shops in the district from 10 am to 7 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Following the DM's order, 391 wine and beer shops have been allowed to open in the district whereas 36 country wine shops and 91 wine shops falling in the containment zones also closed.

In Noida's Sector 18 and Sector 27 liquor shops, the vendors had made arrangements like demarcated circles outside shops to ensure social distancing. Queues started forming outside as early as 8 am. The vendors also ensured santisation inside shops, boundary walls and adjoining counters.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Share Via