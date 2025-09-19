Apple iPhone 17 series goes on sale: Long queue seen outside Mumbai BKC, Delhi's Saket | Videos

The sale of the much-awaited iPhone 17 lineup began today in India, with customers lining up outside the store since early morning to be among the first to get their hands on the latest device.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated19 Sep 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Customers queue outside an Apple Inc. store ahead of its opening hours during the first day of sale of the iPhone 17 smartphone in Mumbai.
Customers queue outside an Apple Inc. store ahead of its opening hours during the first day of sale of the iPhone 17 smartphone in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series was launched today and as expected, the excitement among Indian consumers was palpable. Long queues were seen forming outside Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts and loyal customers eagerly awaited the opportunity to purchase the latest device.

At Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store, a massive crowd gathered overnight to get their hands on the new iPhones, while long queues were seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

What price will iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air sell for in India?

iPhone 17 series price in India:

​iPhone 17:

​iPhone 17 (256GB): 82,900

​iPhone 17 (512GB): 1,02,900

​iPhone Air:

​iPhone Air (256GB): 1,19,900

​iPhone Air (512GB): 1,39,900

​iPhone Air (1TB): 1,59,900

​iPhone 17 Pro:

​iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): 1,34,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): 1,54,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): 1,74,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max:

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): 1,49,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): 1,69,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): 1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB): 2,29,900

​While the starting price of the iPhone 17 is higher than the iPhone 16, the tech giant starts the new iPhones with 256GB of base storage, which effectively makes it cheaper than the iPhone 16 that started with 128GB of base storage.

