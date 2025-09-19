Apple iPhone 17 series goes on sale: Long queue seen outside Mumbai BKC, Delhi's Saket | Videos

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series was launched today and as expected, the excitement among Indian consumers was palpable. Long queues were seen forming outside Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts and loyal customers eagerly awaited the opportunity to purchase the latest device.

At Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) store, a massive crowd gathered overnight to get their hands on the new iPhones, while long queues were seen outside the Apple store in Delhi's Saket.

What price will iPhone 17, 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air sell for in India? ​iPhone 17 series price in India:

​iPhone 17:

​iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900

​iPhone 17 (512GB): ₹1,02,900

​iPhone Air:

​iPhone Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900

​iPhone Air (512GB): ₹1,39,900

​iPhone Air (1TB): ₹1,59,900

​iPhone 17 Pro:

​iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (512GB): ₹1,54,900

​iPhone 17 Pro (1TB): ₹1,74,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max:

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB): ₹1,69,900

​iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB): ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB): ₹2,29,900

​While the starting price of the iPhone 17 is higher than the iPhone 16, the tech giant starts the new iPhones with 256GB of base storage, which effectively makes it cheaper than the iPhone 16 that started with 128GB of base storage.