Long queues seen outside liquor shops as Kerala eases Covid-19 lockdown curbs

Long queues seen outside liquor shops as Kerala eases Covid-19 lockdown curbs1 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Kerala govt has allowed reopening state-run beverages outlets in a restricted manner starting today
Thiruvananthapuram: Long queues were seen outside the BevCo outlet (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) at Power House road in Thiruvananthapuram and other liquor outlets as Kerala allowed reopening of liquor outlets and bars after easing the Covid-induced lockdown.
Saju Abraham, Sub Inspector of Kerala Police told ANI that the liquor shops were scheduled to open at 9 AM, but the impatient crowd began queuing an hour before. "The liquor shops opened at 9 AM, but the customers started queuing way before. There was a long queue outside BevCo at 8 AM," he said.
The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease lockdown restrictions from June 17 and announced a slew of steps, including allowing shops selling essential goods to open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM and reopen state-run beverages outlets in a restricted manner.
Meanwhile, India reported 67,208 new coronavirus infections today taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed
There are 8,26,740 active cases in the country.
