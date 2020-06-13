Long slog as factory output shrinks

“In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nationwide lockdown by the government to contain spread of covid-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April where a number of responding units have reported nil production. Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) of April 2020 with earlier months, and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months. These quick estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP," it said.