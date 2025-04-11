‘Long sought justice for 166 people’: US on 26/11 Mumbai attacks plotter Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said why Washington DC extradited 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India, revealing that he needed to face charges for his role in planning the ‘horrific’ Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

“We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,” he said.

Rubio added that he was glad that the day to deliver ‘justice’ to the 166 victims of the terror attack had come.

“Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come,” he wrote in a post on X.

Tahawwur Rana was brought to India late on April 10 and produced before a special NIA court, which sent him to 18 days of NIA custody.

Rana has been charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist outfit.

26/11 shocked entire world: US Earlier on Thursday, the US State Department said the 26/11 terror attacks shocked the entire world and the Washington DC supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

“On April 9, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,” US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday.

“The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism,” she added.

Tahawwur Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

26/11 Mumbai attacks On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a horrifying rampage as they carried out a coordinated attack in several crowded places of Mumbai, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

The attacks lasted till November 29, killing at least 160, including foreign nationals, security personnel, women, children and civilians in general.