Long weekend chaos: Traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leaves commuters stuck, netizens flag ‘poor management’

A major traffic jam disrupted movement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday morning, leaving vehicles crawling for several kilometres. Visuals showed long lines of cars and trucks inching forward, particularly in the ghat section, as reported by PTI.

The congestion occurred during peak morning hours, with authorities cautioning commuters about delays towards Pune.

Watch the video here:

Long-weekend factor However, 26 March, falls on a Thursday, and it’s part of a long weekend for those who have Friday, 27 March off. Many people take Friday off to enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday to Sunday (March 26–29).

Netizens say ‘no proper management’ A user tagged Dy. Chief Minister, Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, said, “Almost daily facing traffic jam on Pune mumbai expressway. No proper management. Still need to pay tolls. please do something..”

The issue of heavy trucks occupying all lanes on the Mumbai-Pune expressway is causing regular delays to other smaller traffic. Police are unable to control this nuisance, a user noted on X.

Many travellers voiced their frustration on social media platform X, highlighting the frequent traffic jams on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. One user expressed their dissatisfaction, writing, “Mumbai Pune Expressway should be declared a slow way... Every day, delays of 25 to 45 minutes. Today, Thursday, it shows a 25-minute delay, and they're charging a toll of ₹320. With the missing link now introducing a ₹500 toll, what’s next?”

Mumbai–Pune Expressway The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is approximately 94.5 kilometres long and was inaugurated in 2002 as India’s first six-lane expressway. It was designed to provide a faster alternative to the older NH4 route, significantly reducing travel time between Mumbai, the financial capital, and Pune, an educational and IT hub.

The expressway runs through the Western Ghats, presenting challenging sections, particularly in the hilly ghat areas. It features a dedicated lane for slow-moving vehicles, several toll booths with increasing toll charges, and includes multiple tunnels, bridges, and scenic views, especially in the ghat section, making it both a crucial route and a picturesque drive.

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is a key highway that connects the cities of Mumbai and Pune. It is a crucial route for commuters, travellers, and freight transport, making it one of the busiest expressways in the country.

It frequently experiences heavy traffic, especially during peak hours and holiday weekends. It is prone to jams, particularly during the monsoon season when landslides can cause disruptions.

However, there are plans to improve and expand sections, like the Missing Link project, which aims to decongest traffic by adding lanes and improving access points.