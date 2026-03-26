Long weekend chaos: Traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway leaves commuters stuck, netizens flag ‘poor management’

A major traffic jam disrupted movement on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday morning, leaving vehicles crawling for several kilometres. Visuals showed long lines of cars and trucks inching forward, particularly in the ghat section, as reported by PTI.

The congestion occurred during peak morning hours, with authorities cautioning commuters about delays towards Pune.

Watch the video here:

Long-weekend factor However, 26 March, falls on a Thursday, and it’s part of a long weekend for those who have Friday, 27 March off. Many people take Friday off to enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday to Sunday (March 26–29).

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Netizens say ‘no proper management’ A user tagged Dy. Chief Minister, Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, said, “Almost daily facing traffic jam on Pune mumbai expressway. No proper management. Still need to pay tolls. please do something..”

The issue of heavy trucks occupying all lanes on the Mumbai-Pune expressway is causing regular delays to other smaller traffic. Police are unable to control this nuisance, a user noted on X.

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Many travellers voiced their frustration on social media platform X, highlighting the frequent traffic jams on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. One user expressed their dissatisfaction, writing, “Mumbai Pune Expressway should be declared a slow way... Every day, delays of 25 to 45 minutes. Today, Thursday, it shows a 25-minute delay, and they're charging a toll of ₹320. With the missing link now introducing a ₹500 toll, what’s next?”

Mumbai–Pune Expressway The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is approximately 94.5 kilometres long and was inaugurated in 2002 as India’s first six-lane expressway. It was designed to provide a faster alternative to the older NH4 route, significantly reducing travel time between Mumbai, the financial capital, and Pune, an educational and IT hub.

The expressway runs through the Western Ghats, presenting challenging sections, particularly in the hilly ghat areas. It features a dedicated lane for slow-moving vehicles, several toll booths with increasing toll charges, and includes multiple tunnels, bridges, and scenic views, especially in the ghat section, making it both a crucial route and a picturesque drive.

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The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is a key highway that connects the cities of Mumbai and Pune. It is a crucial route for commuters, travellers, and freight transport, making it one of the busiest expressways in the country.

It frequently experiences heavy traffic, especially during peak hours and holiday weekends. It is prone to jams, particularly during the monsoon season when landslides can cause disruptions.

However, there are plans to improve and expand sections, like the Missing Link project, which aims to decongest traffic by adding lanes and improving access points.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.