Long weekend on Diwali! Tamil Nadu announces holiday on November 1

But there's a catch. To make up for this holiday, the Tamil Nadu government designated November 9, 2024, a Saturday, as a working day.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Diwali 2024: People buy lanterns ahead of the Diwali festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Diwali 2024: People buy lanterns ahead of the Diwali festival, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.(PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government reportedly announced a holiday for all government offices, schools and colleges on November 1 (Friday), the day after Diwali. The festival will be celebrated on October 31. However, according to a government release, the holiday has been shifted to November 1. This gives people of Tamil Nadu a long weekend.

However, to make up for this holiday, the state government designated November 9, 2024, a Saturday, as a working day, the Times of India reported. A government release was issued on October 19, 2024, which reportedly stated: “The government has declared 9 November as a working day to make up for the holiday.”

November 9 will fall on the second Saturday, a bank holiday. However, offices will remain open on November 9 now.

According to the report, the decision was made to accommodate the large number of students, parents, teachers, and government employees who travel to their hometowns for the festival. It may allow them more time to return to the state without having any work stress.

Many on social media have dubbed the move a "big advantage for all the movies of Diwali releases".

A section of government employees had earlier made an appeal to the government to announce the day after Diwali as well as a holiday so that those who are travelling to their native places can utilise the weekend as well instead of returning back to work on Friday, the New India Express reported.

Diwali 2024 Date: When to celebrate festival of lights - October 31 or November 1?

Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali across all states of India when the Amavasya moon is visible. In some cities, Diwali celebrations will take place on November 1, 2024. Here are the timings, as stated by the panchang.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:16 pm (Duration: 41 minutes) on October 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:52 pm on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:16 pm on Nov 01, 2024

For some regions, the festival of Diwali extends over a period of five days, with each day designated for a specific ritual.

29th October 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras

31st October 2024 (Thursday): Choti Diwali

1st November 2024 (Friday): Badi Diwali

2nd November 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja

3rd November 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj

In Maharashtra, Diwali begins a day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi, while in Gujarat, celebrations begin two days earlier on Agyaras.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:31 PM IST
