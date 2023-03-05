Political leaders from eight parties across India written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had been arrested by the CBI a week ago in connection with the city's now scrapped excise policy. As the senior politician remains in CBI custody, the letter dubbed it a "long witch-hunt" that “smacked of a political conspiracy".

