‘Longer routes, extra hours of flying’: Retired Air Marshal explains how India’s airspace closure will affect Pakistan

India and Pakistan have closed their airspace to each other, meaning Indian airlines cannot use Pakistani airspace and vice versa. However, India's airspace closure will have a more severe impact on Pakistani airlines, according to Air Marshal (Retd) Sanjeev Kapoor.

In a self-made video shared by news agency ANI, Kapoor is heard saying that India's decision to close its airspace to Pakistan's airlines in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack is expected to severely disrupt Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations. This will increase the flight times and costs.

Kapoor explained that tactical factors, such as longer routes due to the airspace closure, will lead to higher fuel consumption, delayed schedules, and reduced aircraft utilisation. All these are likely to significantly reduce PIA's operating costs.

“The flights originating from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur of Pakistan International Airlines, which generally take about 5 hours 30 minutes, will now take 8 hours 30 minutes,” he said.

“Any aircraft originating from Pakistan that needs to travel to, say, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka will have to take a longer route over the sea,” Kapoor added.

He explained the severe implications that the Pakistani airlines may have to face.

“This will lead to increased flying time, increased operating costs, and increased ticket prices. This will lead to increased turnaround times and a shortage of aircrews. The same aeroplane will have to be rotated back, which will be further delayed. This will lead to less utilisation of these aeroplanes,” the former Air Marshal noted.

Pakistan's airspace closure: Impact on India Air Marshal (Retd) Sanjeev Kapoor also took a note of how the closure of the Pakistani airspace would impact Indian airlines.

Pakistan's decision to block Indian airlines from using their airspace will have a limited impact on its southern and western flight operations but will affect northern routes, especially from New Delhi, he said.

“Our flights operating from North India, international flights, especially from Delhi, get affected because we have to go to Gujarat and thereafter follow the westbound route over the Arabian Sea into the UAE and then further on. However, international flights operate south of Gujarat, specifically from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai - they are not affected at all,” Kapoor explained in the video.

“So there is not much implication for any of the flights operating from the southern Peninsula in our country except for flights operating out of the Delhi area for us,” he added.