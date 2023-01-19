Longer wait for GST tribunals with Council yet to clear proposals

“In the absence of GSTAT, a lot of assessees now approach high courts to seek remedies including in refund cases, which adds up to the burden of cases on high courts. The urgency of having GSTAT is not lost on anyone and it is surprising that after five years of the indirect tax reform, we do not have the appellate tribunal. I hope this does not get delayed further," said Shashi Mathews, partner, tax at law firm IndusLaw.

