‘Look forward to expand our…,’ says PM Modi after K P Sharma Oli takes oath as Nepal Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 15, congratulated K P Sharma Oli, newly sworn in Nepalese Prime Minister and said that he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published15 Jul 2024, 01:07 PM IST
At the presidential building, Shital Niwas, newly appointed Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli signs a document after taking the oath of office on July 15.
At the presidential building, Shital Niwas, newly appointed Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli signs a document after taking the oath of office on July 15. (REUTERS)

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said, “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.”

His post further reads, "I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_"

First Published:15 Jul 2024, 01:07 PM IST
