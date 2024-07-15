Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 15, congratulated K P Sharma Oli, newly sworn in Nepalese Prime Minister and said that he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said, “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal."

His post further reads, "I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_"

