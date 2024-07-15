Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Look forward to expand our…,’ says PM Modi after K P Sharma Oli takes oath as Nepal Prime Minister

‘Look forward to expand our…,’ says PM Modi after K P Sharma Oli takes oath as Nepal Prime Minister

Written By Fareha Naaz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 15, congratulated K P Sharma Oli, newly sworn in Nepalese Prime Minister and said that he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.

At the presidential building, Shital Niwas, newly appointed Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli signs a document after taking the oath of office on July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 15, congratulated K P Sharma Oli, newly sworn in Nepalese Prime Minister and said that he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said, “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal."

His post further reads, "I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.