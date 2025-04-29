‘Look forward to…’: PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney on Canada Elections victory

Canada elections: PM Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took to X to congratulate Mark Carney following his victory in the Canada Elections. Modi stated that “India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values”, and that he looks forward to strengthen his partnership with the to-be Canada PM.

“Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

Mark Carney's win in the Canada Elections Mark Carney, the former central banker known for steering North America and the UK through financial crises, is set to become the next Prime Minister of Canada after he emerged victorious in the battle against Pierre Poilievre, on Monday, April 28.

In his victory speech before supporters in Ottawa, Mark Carney emphasised the need for national unity as Canada faces mounting challenges from the Trump administration.

Canada’s next prime minister also echoed a message he frequently voiced during his campaign—that the long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship between Canada and the US, rooted in post-World War II cooperation, is effectively over.

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” multiple reports quoted Mark Carney as saying. "President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen," he added.