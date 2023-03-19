Looking for a house in Bengaluru? You need an impressive LinkedIn profile1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Landlords in Bengaluru are asking for an impressive LinkedIn profile to rent a house.
Gone are the days when only photo ID proof and other documents were required to ink the tenants' lease in Bengaluru. One ought to have two kidneys, a degree from IIT or IIM, and an impressive LinkedIn profile when it comes to house hunting in the silicon valley of India.
