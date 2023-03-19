Gone are the days when only photo ID proof and other documents were required to ink the tenants' lease in Bengaluru. One ought to have two kidneys, a degree from IIT or IIM, and an impressive LinkedIn profile when it comes to house hunting in the silicon valley of India.

In Bengaluru, homeowners are asking for LinkedIn profile links, pay slips, and even write-ups. People are posting Bengaluru's house-hunting trends on Twitter. ‘Peak Bengaluru’ has become a new trend on the microblogging site.

A user named Goutham has shared a screenshot of Whatsapp chat with a house owner who asked him for a LinkedIn profile and a write-up about himself.

“Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar @peakbengaluru," Goutham tweeted.

Another user also shared a picture of house hunting and said, “Does this qualify for @peakbengaluru?

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered numerous reactions in the comment box. “Lmao, thankfully he didn't ask for the CV," a person wrote in a tweet.

Another person agreed with the landlord asking for a LinkedIn profile and said, “Maybe it's new for you..but this is common practice to ask for a profile..Where do you work, who all are in family..who all will stay..and govt ID. Don't see what's the harm in it."

“Getting a place at Indiranagar and Koramangala has become such a pain. It wasn’t so tough a couple of years back. One would start in the morning and fix a place by evening," one more user commented.

“Happens in Gurgaon too. You have to send profile. If you are not salaried employee, you don’t get the house. Like people doing startups don’t get houses," the fourth shared her experience.

Goutham also said, “In Bengaluru after cracking the job interview, you also need to crack the house interview!"