Who said education percentage does not hold any importance? Though it may not count during job interviews, but it is definitely needed while finding a rented apartment in Bengaluru. Now, A Twitter post by a Bengaluru man has gone viral wherein his cousin was refused to rent a home as he did not score 90 percent marks in class 12.

The user in his post on Twitter has shared WhatsApp chat between the tenant and the broker. The tweet posted by Shubh said, "Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Bangalore or not."

“I can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%," he wrote.

The Broker, in the screenshot, earlier told the tenant Yogesh that his profile was approved by the owner. He then asked him to share his LinkedIn and Twitter profile, Class 10, 12 marksheets along with Pan and Aadhar card. Not just this, the Yogesh was also asked to share a write in 150-200 words on himself.

However, after the owner went through his marks, he refused to give him the house on rent due to his poor scores in Class 12.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

The tweet got over 1.4 million views and over 15,000 likes. Users have also commented agreeing to this new Bizarre trend in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, “Bro it's true. Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don't work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k"

Another user wrote, “This is a sad reality & when my owner got to know about my work, she invited me over for coffee"

Some other wrote, “soon we will have entrance exam for Bangalore flats!!!" Another commented saying, “Mere results pe toh mujhe 1 BHK bhi nahi milna" Another one wrote, “real. my landlord strictly told me ki agar CGPA 8.5 se neeche gaya toh samaan pack karke pehli fursat m nikal jaana"

Very soon 'Joint Entrance Exam' will be launched, some other user wrote. “Finally some use of 12th marksheets," one user commented.

This is not the first time something like this happened. In Bengaluru, homeowners are asking for LinkedIn profile links, pay slips, and even write-ups. Earlier in March, a user named Goutham had shared a screenshot of Whatsapp chat with a house owner who asked him for a LinkedIn profile and a write-up about himself. “Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar @peakbengaluru," Goutham tweeted. Prior to that, in November 2022, a Vellore Institute of Technology graduate was refused by landlords because the latter was not a graduate from IIT, IIM, ISB or a CA by profession.

With this, the experience of securing a rented home is also turning into a highly competitive race.

The homeowners in Bengaluru are now having different criteria for people from a specific background. The capital of Karnataka state is home to over 1.5 million workers including those working for global firms like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Accenture Inc.

The rents too in India’s technology hub have nearly doubled since the start of last year, making it the country’s hottest residential market. Landlords in the city, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, now charge the highest proportion of their property’s value as rent, edging out financial center Mumbai, according to data from market researchers.

Anarock’s data showed that rents in various Bangalore neighborhoods have jumped by double digits since 2019, echoing a wider surge across India’s major cities. But Bangalore’s more recent cost increase is larger because it took a bigger hit from the pandemic, market observers say.