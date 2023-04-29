Looking for house on rent in Bengaluru? You need to score 90% in Class 123 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 08:04 AM IST
The experience of securing a rented home in Bengaluru is turning into a highly competitive race.
Who said education percentage does not hold any importance? Though it may not count during job interviews, but it is definitely needed while finding a rented apartment in Bengaluru. Now, A Twitter post by a Bengaluru man has gone viral wherein his cousin was refused to rent a home as he did not score 90 percent marks in class 12.
