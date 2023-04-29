Looking for house on rent in Bengaluru? You need to score 90% in Class 12

This is not the first time something like this happened. In Bengaluru, homeowners are asking for LinkedIn profile links, pay slips, and even write-ups. Earlier in March, a user named Goutham had shared a screenshot of Whatsapp chat with a house owner who asked him for a LinkedIn profile and a write-up about himself. “Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar @peakbengaluru," Goutham tweeted. Prior to that, in November 2022, a Vellore Institute of Technology graduate was refused by landlords because the latter was not a graduate from IIT, IIM, ISB or a CA by profession.

