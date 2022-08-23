Speaking with ANI about his visit to Kolkata next week, the UNESCO Director said, "I will be visiting Kolkata together with my colleague next week together with my colleague from Paris... first we will have events here in New Delhi with central government and then we will move on to Kolkata and also we are going to Rajasthan... indeed in Kolkata we will be having celebrations of Durga Puja which was inscribed on the UNESCO cultural heritage representative last year."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}