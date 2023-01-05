'Looking forward to helping India realize...': Satya Nadella meets PM Modi

'Looking forward to helping India realize...': Satya Nadella meets PM Modi1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella and discussed the Digital India vision.
During the meeting, Nadella praised the Central government for focussing on sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
In a tweet, he wrote, "Thank you Narendra Modi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world".
Nadella is on a visit to India which includes a trip to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. He addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Satya Nadella stressed the importance of cloud-based services, which are energy efficient. He said the adoption of such technologies is rising and proving to be a "game changer".
"Cloud-native applications have yet not begun...by 2025 you are going to have most of the application anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net," Nadella said.
Microsoft has operated in India for more than 32 years now.
While interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft summit, Nadella reinforced the digital imperative for every organisation. He mentioned how Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.
"Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission, said Nadella, sharing his vision for a tech-enabled India.
"In simple terms, I say, we should do well only when the world around us is doing well. One of the most fantastic things even on this trip to India that I'm learning about is not just what's happening in the top cities of the country, but what's happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role," Nadella added.
Nadella also highlighted how organisations big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions.
Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded how India is building public infrastructure.
Yesterday External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Microsoft CEO and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.
