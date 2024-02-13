‘Looking forward to meet my brother…’ PM Modi on his agenda for UAE visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew the UAE and Qatar from New Delhi on Tuesday morning for a two-day official visit, took to social media plaform X saying ‘looking forward to meeting with his brother the President of UAE’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the UAE, PM Modi will meet with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom he had met in Gujarat during the 'Vibrant Gujarat 2024' in January 9. He will also meet with the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In their bilateral meeting PM Modi and UAE President are expected to take up strengthening of ties in a number of economic areas including energy security, energy trade, ports, railways and maritime logistics, digital infrastructure, capital flows and fintech connectivity, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Read PM Modi's full statement here: I am travelling to the United Arab Emirates on an Official Visit from 13-14 February and to Qatar from 14-15 February. This will be my seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014.

Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever.

I look forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, in Abu Dhabi and hold wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I had the privilege of hosting His Highness recently in Gujarat, where he was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, PM and Defence Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, I will be addressing the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on 14 Feb 2024. My discussions with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai.

During the visit, I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share.

I will address the members of the Indian Community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi.

In Qatar, I am looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar.

India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties.

