Johnson-Modi meet today. UK to offer India help to build its own fighter jets

Johnson-Modi meet today. UK to offer India help to build its own fighter jets2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
- Boris Johnson and PM Modi will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, asserted that he is looking forward to the visit. Speaking further on the meeting, he said, “the partnership of our democracies is vital." The two PMs today will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, asserted that he is looking forward to the visit. Speaking further on the meeting, he said, “the partnership of our democracies is vital." The two PMs today will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership.
Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday for the start of his two-day visit to India. Later in the evening, he reached Delhi where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport.
Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday for the start of his two-day visit to India. Later in the evening, he reached Delhi where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport.
On Friday morning, Johnson will attend a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and later a wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.
On Friday morning, Johnson will attend a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and later a wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.
He is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. On the same afternoon, the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House.
He is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. On the same afternoon, the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House.
Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds, British High Commission statement said,
Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds, British High Commission statement said,
Last year, Johnson and PM Modi agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than 530 million pounds in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting our people.
Last year, Johnson and PM Modi agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than 530 million pounds in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting our people.
India was also identified as a priority relationship for the UK in the 2021 Integrated Review and was invited by the UK as a guest to last year's G7 in Carbis Bay.
India was also identified as a priority relationship for the UK in the 2021 Integrated Review and was invited by the UK as a guest to last year's G7 in Carbis Bay.
British Prime Minister's visit to India beginning comes amid the rising importance of the Indo-Pacific and India's centrality in the region with the two countries set to further intensify cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties.
British Prime Minister's visit to India beginning comes amid the rising importance of the Indo-Pacific and India's centrality in the region with the two countries set to further intensify cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)