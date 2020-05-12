Looking into matter of online liquor sale, Centre and Delhi tells HC

Centre and Delhi government has informed Delhi High Court that they are looking into the matter of online sale of liquor and would be taking a decision with respect to it. The order was passed yesterday but made was available on the website on Tuesday.

It was stated that the Rules framed under the Excise Acts in force at this moment do not permit such online sale of liquor.

The court said that any delay on the part of the Central Government and Delhi government can exacerbate the problem of crowding outside liquor shops and would defeat the purpose and would increase the number of people outside liquor shops, each day, who will come in close contact with each other, increasing the probability of spread of Covid- 19.

“Moreover, it is not as if the problem is of a permanent nature, solution whereof can be devised at leisure; the problem is perhaps of a few days more inasmuch as once the patrons of alcohol are satisfied that there would be no further closure, the crowding outside liquor shops is likely to disappear," it added.

The court made these observations on a batch of petitions seeking direction to the Delhi government to immediately stop the sale of liquor in the city. and to not allow the sale of liquor till the situation prevalent in the country in the wake of Covid-19. The petitions had also sought struck adherence to social distancing norms at the liquor shops. Alternatively, it was also prayed to allow online sale and/or home delivery of alcohol, to prevent people crowding at one place.

The court then went on to dispose off the petitions without granting reliefs claimed but beseeched the Delhi government and the Central Government to take a decision after considering the suggestions made during the hearing held via videoconferencing at the earliest so that more damage than has already been done is not caused and so that the decision taken, serves the need of the hour.

Delhi government’s counsel has informed the court that various instructions have already been issued to the liquor vendors to ensure social distancing. It was also informed that separate queues for those approaching to purchase liquor along with the e- tokens and those approaching without e-tokens have been directed to be maintained.

On enquiry, why sale only against e-tokens cannot be directed, it was stated that all purchasers may not have access to internet.

The possibility of permitting opening up of cyber cafes across Delhi wherefrom e-tokens can be applied, was also discussed during the hearing via videoconferencing.

The court said that it doesn’t not intend to issue any directions as sought in these petitions as the courts are not equipped to decide such like matters and which are in the exclusive domain of the executive but the governments can take inputs on the workable suggestions considered during the hearing of the petitions.

The counsel for Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) also involved in sale of alcohol in Delhi, had also told the court that at present there are various restrictions in force and as a result whereof all the vends licensed to sell liquor are not open. It was also informed that some private vends and vends in malls and markets are not being permitted to be opened.

Delhi government’s counsel stated that all the vends could not be permitted to open because of restrictions already in force under the directions of the Central Government. It is stated that under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Governments though are entitled to provide for more stringent measures than those prescribed by the Central Government, but are not entitled to relax any of the measures directed by the Central Government.

The court said that all factors need to be considered as it observed that the online issuance of e-tokens for purchase of liquor has not met with much success owing to the token holder thereof still being required to spend considerable time at the shop and which leads to crowding.

The court said that factors such as patron being able to make a choice of brand of alcohol desired to be purchased, to know the availability thereof and to make payment thereof are to be considered to make such steps effective.

